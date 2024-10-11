Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,496 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,226,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,901.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $177.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $188.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.26 and a beta of 0.66.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ICUI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

