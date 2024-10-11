DLK Investment Management LLC Buys 613 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.3% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $216.32. 963,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

