DLK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 1.8% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.19%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

