DLK Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DLK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in eBay by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.0 %

eBay stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 597,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,511. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

