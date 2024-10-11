DLK Investment Management LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Linde by 80.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Linde by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $209,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 295.5% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $472.69. 266,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.45 and its 200-day moving average is $449.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $483.36.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

