DLK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

DLK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 900.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Sempra Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.08. 328,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,522. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.