Dogelon Mars (ELON) Price Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Dogelon Mars token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $68.67 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

About Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars was first traded on April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

