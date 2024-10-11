Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.88 and last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 246816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.29.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DBM

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.40. The firm has a market cap of C$795.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.