Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) President Sells $314,952.35 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $314,952.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,057.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.