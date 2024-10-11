DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 724734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Specifically, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $30,358.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,301.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $29,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,638.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DoubleVerify by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.