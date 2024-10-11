Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 364.7% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Dundee Stock Up 0.2 %

DDEJF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 50.44, a current ratio of 50.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

