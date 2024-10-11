DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $84.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $88.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.91.

NYSE:DD opened at $86.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

