Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $251.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.03 and a 200-day moving average of $341.40. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. TD Cowen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

