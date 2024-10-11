Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $81.33 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $84.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

