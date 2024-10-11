Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 607 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 296,675 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $53,960,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $221.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.52. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.45 and a 1 year high of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

