Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $65,747,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,888,000 after buying an additional 241,618 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after buying an additional 180,458 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,666,000 after buying an additional 149,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after buying an additional 133,853 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $256.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

