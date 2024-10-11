Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,199,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,236,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of HYDB opened at $47.44 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

