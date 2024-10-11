Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

DFAX opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

