Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,404,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 842,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

