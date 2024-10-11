Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $180.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

