Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

