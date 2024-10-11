Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 40,300 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. BNP Paribas bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524 in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

