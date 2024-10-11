Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,418 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $49.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at $89,045,934.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock worth $45,355,362. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

