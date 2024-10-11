DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DynaResource Stock Performance

DYNR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630. DynaResource has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

DynaResource Company Profile

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

