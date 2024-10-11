DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
DynaResource Stock Performance
DYNR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630. DynaResource has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.
DynaResource Company Profile
