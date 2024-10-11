Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 230.2% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eagle Point Income Trading Down 1.4 %

EIC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 118,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Income in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

