Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. 22,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,225. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,601,000 after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

