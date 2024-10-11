Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Major Shareholder Michael Bigger Sells 1,054,091 Shares

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Michael Bigger sold 1,054,091 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,050.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EAST opened at $0.55 on Friday. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $930,860.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.05). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 2,066.36% and a negative net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

