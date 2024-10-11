Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $342.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.47.

Get Eaton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $336.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.