eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in eBay by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

