Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$43.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

