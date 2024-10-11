Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 4.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $51.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Edgewise Therapeutics traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34. 61,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 962,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EWTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,418,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,259.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $578,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,852.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,418,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,259.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 278,176 shares of company stock worth $7,893,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,502,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,263,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,731,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,197,000 after acquiring an additional 427,500 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

