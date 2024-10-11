Efforce (WOZX) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Efforce token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $3,576.82 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efforce has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Efforce alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00256207 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efforce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.