Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.2 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.49. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $119.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,860.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,270 shares of company stock worth $3,571,565. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 52,563 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,005 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

