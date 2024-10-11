Elizabeth M. O’callahan Sells 705 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.93. 891,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in NetApp by 204.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 36,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 4,225.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

