Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 109,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 417,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $739.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. Embecta had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Embecta by 773.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Embecta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

