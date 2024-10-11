Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 106.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENTA. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $225.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 160.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.