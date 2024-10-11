Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells $77,715.75 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $77,715.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,657.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,657,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

