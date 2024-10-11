Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $126.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $99.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 821.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 500.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

