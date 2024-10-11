Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.99.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.77. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $424,130,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 907,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,927,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.