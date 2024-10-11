Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Entain Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of GMVHY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 251,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,192. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. Entain has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Entain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.0948 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

