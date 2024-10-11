Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Entergy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $129.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 54.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

