Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.25. 329,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,327,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 221,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 808,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

