Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $307.74.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $283.73 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Equifax by 8.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

