Eric R. Fencl Sells 17,274 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 17,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $605,453.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,583.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 0.5 %

BBW stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $473.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

