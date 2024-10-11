Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE ESNT opened at $62.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,103.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,076. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Essent Group by 726.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Essent Group by 167.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

