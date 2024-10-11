Ethereum Classic 24-Hour Volume Tops $81.69 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $18.42 or 0.00029853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $81.69 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,668.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00525792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00105577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.22 or 0.00246679 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00030629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00073297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,094,342 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

