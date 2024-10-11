Ethereum Hits Market Cap of $294.27 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $294.27 billion and $13.53 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,444.50 or 0.03893388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00042893 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007563 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012670 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012941 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006806 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,381,665 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.