Ethereum Hits Market Cap of $294.27 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $294.27 billion and $13.53 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,444.50 or 0.03893388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00042893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,381,665 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

