Euronet Worldwide’s (EEFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $136.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EEFT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.

EEFT stock opened at $96.43 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,095.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 69.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

