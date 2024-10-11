Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Price Performance

Shares of Even Herd Long Short ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,530. Even Herd Long Short ETF has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Company Profile

The Even Herd Long Short ETF (EHLS) is an exchange-traded fund. EHLS was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Even Herd.

