EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 5,988 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $60,538.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,089,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,786,260.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,436 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $54,849.24.

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $64,474.26.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.

EverCommerce stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

